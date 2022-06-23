Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27.

