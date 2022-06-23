Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

