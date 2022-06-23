Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

