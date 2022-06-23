SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading 7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. 891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 144,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Specifically, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 33,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,131.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 85.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $959.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 74,511 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

