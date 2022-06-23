Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of MWE opened at GBX 64.29 ($0.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.93 million and a PE ratio of 18.91. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1 year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.18.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

