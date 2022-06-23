Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 440 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Volex stock opened at GBX 235.43 ($2.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.61. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 222.20 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 494.70 ($6.06). The stock has a market cap of £373.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.59.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($15,004.90).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

