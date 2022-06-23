SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
