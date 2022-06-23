Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 54,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 48,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.
Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)
