Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,930,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

