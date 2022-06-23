SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.29.

NYSE:SLG opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

