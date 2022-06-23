Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,753.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,753 ($33.72) and last traded at GBX 2,753 ($33.72), with a volume of 59126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,802 ($34.32).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.45) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($61.24) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,786 ($58.62) to GBX 4,728 ($57.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,445.60 ($54.45).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,156.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,535.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. The firm has a market cap of £7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

