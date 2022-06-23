Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.22. Snap has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,488,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock worth $43,340,138.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

