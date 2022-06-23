Solitude Financial Services Has $1.21 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solitude Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.87 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

