Solitude Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,832,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 803,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

