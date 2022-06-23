Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 26,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

