Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Board Authorizes Stock Buyback Program

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.