S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $325.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

