SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 382,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,866,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,523,000 after purchasing an additional 270,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

