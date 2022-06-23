SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $408.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

