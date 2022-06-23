Spence Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.5% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

