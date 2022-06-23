Spring Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.3% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

