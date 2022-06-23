Spring Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $343,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $2,604,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

