SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Shares Down 0.9%

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. 1,613 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.
About SSE (OTC:SSEZF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSE (SSEZF)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.