Stableford Capital II LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

