Stableford Capital II LLC Has $813,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.62 and a 200-day moving average of $334.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.