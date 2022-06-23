Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,300.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,598.40.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.