Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,746 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64,407 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

