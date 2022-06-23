Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.33 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,513,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $62.22 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.