StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
