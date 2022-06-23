StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
CASI opened at $3.10 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
