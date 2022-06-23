StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

CASI opened at $3.10 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

