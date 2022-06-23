StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

