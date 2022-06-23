StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
