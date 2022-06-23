StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

