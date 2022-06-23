StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NEON opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
