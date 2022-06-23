StockNews.com Upgrades VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to “Buy”

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of VOC opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.46.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

