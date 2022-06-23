StockNews.com Upgrades VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to “Buy”

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of VOC opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.46.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%.
About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
