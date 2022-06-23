Stone Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.