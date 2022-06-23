STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.17.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,001,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its position in STORE Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 76,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in STORE Capital by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

