Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stake Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Strategic Education worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Marshfield Associates increased its position in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Strategic Education by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 47,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Strategic Education by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 110.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

