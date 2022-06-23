Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,620 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.