Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

