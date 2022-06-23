Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $139.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

