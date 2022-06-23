Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

