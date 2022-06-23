Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $208,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.65 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.