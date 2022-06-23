Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $209,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.49.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

