Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $320,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $449.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.72 and a 200 day moving average of $492.76. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

