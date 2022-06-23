Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $350,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,455,000 after acquiring an additional 163,908 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

