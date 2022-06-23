Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $241.00 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.