Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $114,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in V.F. by 23.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.