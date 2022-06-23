Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 10.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 79,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE O opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

