Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $151.24 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

