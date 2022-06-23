Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

PDP opened at $67.77 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

